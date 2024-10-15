South Korean servicemen fire warning shots in response to roadside bombing

SEOUL, October 15. /TASS/. South Korean servicemen fired shots south of the military demarcation line in response to North Korea's bombing of roads, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The defense officials said the South Korean servicemen were in no way affected by the blowing up of roads connecting North Korea to the country.

"Our armed forces conducted retaliatory firing in the region south of the military demarcation line," Seoul said.

Earlier, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said that the North Korean military had set off explosions in the east and west of the peninsula in an apparent attempt to sabotage roads leading to South Korea. According to South Korea, North Korean servicemen continue "additional activities using heavy equipment."