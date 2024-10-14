Prices to go up 10-20% after Poland rejects Russian gas — news portal

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices in Poland may gain 10-20% after the country stops buying Russian LPG from December 20, 2024, the money.pl web portal reported.

"The share of Russia in the import structure is estimated since 2022 at the level of 50%, and therefore it can be assumed as a working hypothesis that liquefied gas prices are to grow by 10-20% after the end of supplies from Russia," CEO of the Polish Liquid Gas Organization Bartosz Kwiatkowski told the news portal.

According to the web portal, Russia was the top supplier of liquefied gas to Poland in 2023. The country imported 2.6 mln metric tons of liquefied gas in 2023, including 1.2 mln metric tons from Russia.