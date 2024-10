TEL AVIV, October 15. /TASS/. The Israeli military has recorded the launch of 115 shells and missiles by militants of the Shiite movement Hezbollah from Lebanon into Israel since the beginning of October 14, the army press service.

This data is as of 11:30 p.m. on October 14 local time (08:30 p.m. GMT), the statement says.

"The army will continue to protect Israel and its people from threats emanating from the terrorist organization Hezbollah," the statement says.