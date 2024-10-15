LUGANSK, October 15. /TASS/. As much as 80% of the military equipment belonging to one of the units of the Ukrainian armed forces operating in the Svatov-Kremen direction of the special military operation zone is unprepared for the fall and winter months, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"According to an intercepted report from a Ukrainian officer responsible for weapons and military equipment in the unit conducting combat operations in the Svatov-Kremen section, problems have been identified regarding preparation for the fall-winter period. The deputy technical officer alerted higher commanders that only 20% of the equipment had been transitioned to the fall-winter operational status. His unit is entirely lacking winter diesel fuel, and the winter coolant supplied the day before does not meet technical standards," he stated.

The agency source added that, according to the Ukrainian officer, soldiers are purchasing winter tires for passenger cars at their own expense, "as a previous request was denied due to the absence of this item in the warehouses."