Russian Economy Ministry identifies priority countries for tourist development in 2025

SOCHI, October 14. /TASS/. The Russian Ministry of Economic Development in cooperation with the Center for Strategic Research (CSR) has determined target countries for tourism potential development in 2025, Director of the CSR Center of International Tourism Development Yulia Maksutova said at the first Air Travel Sochi 2024: Discover the Southgate to Russia forum staged in Sochi’s mountain cluster.

"We have determined target countries for the next year in cooperation with the Ministry of Economic Development: Turkey, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and certainly countries that were active this year - the Persian Gulf, China, India and Iran," Maksutova said.