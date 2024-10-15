Iran will support any ceasefire Lebanon agrees to accept — parliament speaker

GENEVA, October 15. /TASS/. Iran will support any ceasefire that Lebanon agrees to accept, Speaker of the Majlis (Iranian parliament), Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaking at the 149th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

"I would like to state that Iran will support any ceasefire the Lebanese government and parliament speak out in support of," he said.

On September 23, Israel announced the beginning of the "preemptive offensive operation" in Lebanon called "Northern Arrows." During the operation, the Israeli forces carry out strikes at Hezbollah military infrastructure. On the night of October 1, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in the south of Lebanon.