DONETSK, October 15. /TASS/. Russian forces have liberated over two-thirds of the town of Dzerzhinsk (called Toretsk in Ukraine) in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), regional head Denis Pushilin said.

"More than two-thirds of the town has definitely been liberated," he told the Soloviev Live TV channel.

According to Pushilin, the number of Ukrainian shelling attacks on the city of Gorlovka are expected to decline once Dzerzhinsk is liberated.