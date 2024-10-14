Citizens of Georgia, Ukraine wanted for blowing up Crimean Bridge in 2022

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Investigators have issued international arrest warrants for Georgian citizen Alexander Inasaridze and Ukrainian citizen Sergey Andreychenko for their involvement in the sabotage of the Crimean Bridge in 2022, the case file for the accused reads.

"This criminal case was made on February 14, 2024 in the Main Investigations Department of the Russian Investigative Committee in respect of A. Inasaridze, a citizen of Georgia, accused of committing crimes under paragraph (b), part 3 of Article 205 (terrorist act resulting in the death of a person), part 4 of article 222.1 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, or bearing of firearms, its basic parts, ammunition, explosives, or explosive devices), part 3 of Article 226.1 of the Russian Criminal Code (theft or possession of firearms, their components, ammunition, explosives, or explosive devices), and S. Andreychenko, a citizen of Ukraine, accused of committing crimes under paragraph (b), part 3 of Article 205, part 4 of Article 222.1 of the Criminal Code, as well as unidentified co-conspirators. Inasaridze and Andreychenko have both been put on the interstate wanted list," the case file states.

Earlier, the Public Relations Center of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS that a number of foreign citizens, including Inasaridze and Andreychenko, were involved in the sabotage of the Crimean Bridge. According to a copy of the verdict from Moscow's Basmanny court, Inasaridze has been arrested in absentia. At the same time, the Georgian citizen's lawyer Margarita Khoreva stated in court that "the involvement of Inasaridze in the commission of the crime has not been properly established and no evidence of his involvement has been presented."

On the morning of October 8, 2022, a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge, and the tanks of the neighboring freight train caught fire as a result. Four people were killed, two spans of the automobile section of the bridge going towards the peninsula collapsed.

The defendants in the case are Alexander Bylin, Oleg Antipov, Dmitry Tiazhelykh, Artyom Azatyan, Georgy Azatyan, Roman Solomko, Vladimir Zloba, and Artur Terchanyan. They are citizens of Russia, Armenia and Ukraine. The investigation of the case has been completed, the defendants are familiarizing themselves with the materials. After that, the indictment must be approved by the Prosecutor General's Office, after which the case will be transferred to the Southern District Military Court for consideration.

In late August, 2024, it became known that the organizers and some of the perpetrators of the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge had absconded abroad from the Russian Investigative Committee.