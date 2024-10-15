Russian drone destroys Bradley infantry fighting vehicle stuck in mud in Seversk area

LUGANSK, October 15. /TASS/. A Russian drone has destroyed a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle that was stuck in the mud in the Seversk area, Sergey Chonsky, deputy brigade commander for military and political affairs in the Third Army Corps of Battlegroup South, told TASS.

"Our fighters destroyed a Bradley vehicle in the Seversk area using a drone. The vehicle got stuck in the mud on the very first day of the muddy season," he said.

According to Chonsky, the crew trying to evacuate the vehicle was wiped out.