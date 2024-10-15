Russian forces thwart Ukrainian subversive group’s attempt to penetrate LPR

LUGANSK, October 15. /TASS/. Russian artillery thwarted an attempt by a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group to penetrate the territory of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) near the settlement of Kremennaya, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS on Tuesday.

"A group of 11 Ukrainian militants trying to stealthily penetrate the territory under our control was uncovered in a forest belt southwest of Shepilovka at night. The enemy’s intent was foiled by our artillery fire," the expert said.

After the Russian artillery strike, the saboteurs "hastily retreated to the positions of Ukrainian armed formations," Marochko said.