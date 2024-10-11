MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops keep on retreating and any talks about the 1991 borders are senseless, a Ukrainian battalion commander said.

"I don’t think about the 1991 borders at all. I think about how not to lose the positions I have," Kirill Veres, commander of the K-2 battalion of the Ukrainian army, said in a video posted by the Strana media outlet. "We are retreating by leaps and bounds."

Earlier, retired Colonel of the Ukrainian Security Service Oleg Starikov said that the Ukrainian army is faced up with a crisis in five areas, which may result in the penetration of the front.

Meanwhile, the Russian defense ministry reports the liberation of settlements in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) practically every day. On October 3, it reported the liberation of the city of Ugledar, a major logistics hub in the DPR.