DONETSK, October 13. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have started withdrawing their units from Dzerzhinsk (Ukrainian name - Toretsk), the security forces told TASS.

"The situation for the enemy in Dzerzhinsk is quite deplorable. They are forced to flee again. Now there is a partial withdrawal of units from the city," the source said.

He added that the Ukrainian military was acting in accordance with the known practice of withdrawing troops in small groups.