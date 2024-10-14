MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. Ukraine’s total losses in the Kursk Region have exceeded 22,950 military personnel killed and wounded, the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine lost more than 300 servicemen.

The Russian military has hit 12 Ukrainian brigades in the Kursk Region.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- The Russian military repelled five enemy counterattacks towards Lyubimovka, Olgovka and Tolsty Lug.

- Units of the battlegroup North continued offensive operations and defeated Ukrainian formations near Lyubimovka, Malaya Loknya, Novy Put, Tolsty Lug and Plekhovo.

- The Russian military hit concentrations of manpower and hardware of 12 Ukrainian brigades in the Kursk Region.

- Russian jets and missile forces struck Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine's losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 300 men, eight armored combat vehicles, as well as three artillery pieces, two mortars and 11 vehicles.

- One Ukrainian serviceman surrendered.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia’s borderline region, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to more than 22,950 servicemen, 72 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers and 917 armored combat vehicles.