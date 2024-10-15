Hezbollah strikes Israeli military forces in southern Lebanon, northern Israel

DUBAI, October 15. /TASS/. The Shiite Hezbollah movement has launched rocket attacks on Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) concentrations in southern Lebanon and northern Israel, the movement said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

During the night, Hezbollah units hit an Israeli military target near the border with Lebanon. IDF troops also came under fire on Lebanese territory in the area of the settlement of Halet Warda and the Shebaa farms.

On September 23, Israel announced the beginning of the "preemptive offensive operation" in Lebanon called "Northern Arrows." During the operation, the Israeli forces carry out strikes at Hezbollah military infrastructure. On the night of October 1, the Israeli army announced the start of a ground operation in the border areas in the south of Lebanon.