China, Russia open 'new chapter' in military cooperation — Chinese defense minister

BEIJING, October 14. /TASS/. China and Russia want to develop bilateral military cooperation and will remain steadfast allies in this area, Chinese Defense Minister Admiral Dong Jun said during talks with his visiting Russian counterpart, Andrey Belousov.

"This is our first meeting, but we have a solid basis of friendship between our countries. We have a common desire to boost military cooperation. I am convinced that we will be good partners," he said.

"As for our cooperation and joint efforts, I think that we can develop our military cooperation and open a new chapter here," he noted.

The Chinese defense minister noted that his Russian counterpart had been appointed to his current post in what he called a "critical" period in history.

"And you were given the great responsibility of serving as defense minister in this period. You have very important duties. I think that this reflects President [of Russia Vladimir] Putin’s confidence in you and shows your leadership," Dong said.