Orban says world steadily taking Russia’s side in Ukrainian conflict

BUDAPEST, July 27. /TASS/. Many of the world’s countries are gradually taking Russia's side in the conflict in Ukraine despite the orders of the West, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

"Over the past two years, there has been a 180-degree turn. The West gave orders to the world to stand against Russia and support the West. But now we are at the phase where everyone is gradually taking Russia's side," he said in a speech in Romania, according to the Magyar Nemzet newspaper.

The prime minister said Russia is supported by "the largest countries in the world," including China and India, as well as Iran.

"It is surprising that NATO member Turkey and the Muslim world suddenly saw Russia as a partner rather than an enemy," Orban stated.

On July 5, the Hungarian prime minister visited Moscow to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin possible ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and start peace talks. Before that - on July 2 - Orban traveled to Kiev, where he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. On July 8, Orban met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and exchanged views with him about the prospects of resolving the Ukrainian crisis.