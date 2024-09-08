INTERVIEW: Russia to address issue of efficient use of ports for energy export

VLADIVOSTOK, September 8. /TASS/. Russia currently faces overcapacity of ports for export of energy resources as they are only used by 50-60%, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said in an interview with TASS at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), adding that before constructing new ports the country will address the issue of efficient use of existing ones.

"In the current conditions we should first of all solve the issue of efficient use of port infrastructure that has already been created, which is used by 50-60% of its real capacity now due to a number of reasons," he said when asked whether there are plans to construct new ports for export of energy resources.

