Sanctions became ‘a discipline in political sports’ for US — Russian diplomat

WASHINGTON, September 6. /TASS/. Toughening sanctions has become ‘a discipline in political sports’ for the United States, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said.

"There is a clear feeling that toughening sanctions has become a kind of a discipline in political sports for the US," he said. "Notably, more and more often attempts are being made to put pressure not only on Russia, but on third countries as well."

In his opinion, such measures will only once again demonstrate the risks of the dollar-centered system to the global community.

"All measures of this kind will only solidify the opinion, shared by the clear-headed part of the international community, that the dollar-centric system has its risks, very serious risks. [Such steps] fuel interest in alternative channels for economic interactions and expedite the transition to multipolarity," Antonov added.

On Thursday, the US administration imposed sanctions against Indian maritime transportation companies Gotik Shipping Co and Plio Energy Cargo Shipping for their alleged involvement in Novatek’s Arctic LNG-2 project.