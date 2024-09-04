VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. The situation on the battlefield is worsening rapidly for the Ukrainian army, which is why Kiev is seeking the lifting of restrictions on strikes on Russia, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman, said.

"The Kiev regime and its Western sponsors remain obsessed with the idea of - as they put it - inflicting a strategic defeat on us. Given that the situation on the battlefield is getting worse for the Ukrainian armed forces, the Kiev regime has started to promote what they call a new plan," she pointed out on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF). "They (Kiev officials - TASS) continue begging the West to lift its restrictions on long-range strikes on our country," Zakharova explained.

However, according to the Russian diplomat, this will turn out to be "a plan of trouble" for Kiev rather than "a plan of victory."

"Ukrainian Defense Minister [Rustem] Umerov has sent a list of targets in Russia to Kiev’s American handlers," Zakharova went on to say. "What does the Zelensky regime’s activity speak about? It makes it clear that they are completely detached from reality and don’t care about anyone in Ukraine, including civilians and those who have been forced to join the Ukrainian army," she added.

