MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 300 military personnel and 12 pieces of equipment over the day in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

In total, the enemy has lost over 10,400 servicemen since fighting began in the region.

The Russian military repelled two attacks by enemy assault groups towards Matveyevka and Olgovka, and foiled Ukrainian attempts to attack three settlements.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- Units of the battlegroup North, backed by army aviation and artillery fire, repelled two attacks by enemy assault groups towards the settlements of Matveyevka and Olgovka over the day.

- The Russian military also foiled Ukraine's attempts to attack Borki, Komarovka and Maryevka.

- Enemy accumulations of manpower and military hardware were struck near the settlements of Apanasovka, Borki, Vishnevka, Vnezapnoye, Gordeyevka, Kruglenkoye, Kazachya Loknya, Kositsa, Leonidovo, Martynovka, Malaya Loknya, Novoivanovka, Novaya Sorochina and Snagost in the Kursk Region.

- Russian jets struck Ukrainian reserves and armored vehicles in 15 settlements of the Sumy Region.

Ukraine's losses

- Over the day, Ukraine lost up to 300 servicemen and 12 armored vehicles, including two armored personnel carriers and 10 armored combat vehicles. Two artillery guns, a radar station and 14 vehicles were also destroyed.

- Since the beginning of hostilities, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to more than 10,400 troops, 81 tanks, 41 infantry fighting vehicles, 74 armored personnel carriers, 599 armored combat vehicles, 339 vehicles, 76 artillery pieces, 24 multiple rocket launchers, including seven M142 HIMARS and five US-made M270 MLRS, eight anti-aircraft missile launchers, two transport-loading vehicles, 19 electronic warfare stations, seven counter-battery radars, two air defense radars, eight pieces of engineering equipment, including two engineering demolition vehicles and a UR-77 demining unit.

Elections

- The Kursk Region Election Commission has decided to ban people from taking pictures or shooting video at polling stations, except for duly accredited media representatives, Chairwoman of the Regional Election Commission Tatyana Malakhova said.

- Kursk residents are coming to vote at polling stations during the regional election of the governor, despite the missile alerts heard in the city from time to time, Chairwoman of Precinct Election Commission (PEC) No. 3 Irina Altukhova told TASS.

Aid to residents

- People affected by the fighting have received payments of more than 1.3 billion rubles ($18 million), the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s press service told TASS.