Putin convinced Russia to keep boosting ties with Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greetings to Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the country's independence, expressing confidence in forging ties between the two countries, according to the message of greetings.

"I am convinced that by joining efforts, we will ensure the enhancement of the entire array of constructive Russian-Tajikistani ties in the future. This undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of our friendly nations, and goes in line with the consolidation of security and stability in Central Asia," said the message published by Rahmon’s press service.

Putin pointed out that relations between the two countries are "making progress in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance."

"Russia and Tajikistan fruitfully cooperate in various areas and closely collaborate within the CIS, CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization], SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization], UN and other multilateral bodies," the message said.

The Russian president also wished good health and success to Rahmon, as well as peace and prosperity to all citizens of Tajikistan.

Tajikistan's Independence Day will be celebrated on September 9.