Putin convinced Russia to keep boosting ties with Tajikistan

Putin pointed out that relations between the two countries are "making progress in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance."

DUSHANBE, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greetings to Tajikistan’s President Emomali Rahmon on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the country's independence, expressing confidence in forging ties between the two countries, according to the message of greetings.

"I am convinced that by joining efforts, we will ensure the enhancement of the entire array of constructive Russian-Tajikistani ties in the future. This undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of our friendly nations, and goes in line with the consolidation of security and stability in Central Asia," said the message published by Rahmon’s press service.

"Russia and Tajikistan fruitfully cooperate in various areas and closely collaborate within the CIS, CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization], SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization], UN and other multilateral bodies," the message said.

The Russian president also wished good health and success to Rahmon, as well as peace and prosperity to all citizens of Tajikistan.

Tajikistan's Independence Day will be celebrated on September 9.

Tags
Vladimir PutinTajikistan
Russian government orders to set up embassy in Dominican Republic
According to the order, the Russian Foreign Ministry is to determine the number of the embassy staff and to endorse the schedule
Russian troops break through Ukrainian defenses near Kleshcheyevka in DPR — source
It is retorted that the Ukrainian forces had suffered heavy losses on this section of the frontline
At least 4 people killed, 15 wounded in Israeli army attacks on Gaza — TV
Al Jazeera specifies that children were among the victims as a result of an Israeli airstrike on the western neighborhoods of the Palestinian enclave
Chernobyl would pale in comparison to strike on Kursk NPP — Rosatom chief
On August 8, fragments of downed Ukrainian projectiles were discovered on the premises of the Kursk NPP
Russia says its Grad MLRS destroys Ukrainian positions near border in Kursk Region
The ministry said that, in cooperation with forward reconnaissance teams and unmanned aircraft, Grad crews strike enemy locations, strongholds and observation posts
Zelensky complains that current fleet of F-16s not enough
On August 4, the Ukrainian leader confirmed that Kiev had received the first F-16s from its Western allies
Russia's hydro potential allows to build 250 GW of hydroelectric power stations — minister
Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev emphasized that Russia will use this potential in stages
US charges political scientist Simes, his wife with violating American sanctions
According to the statement, the two suspects sought to "launder funds obtained from that scheme"
Medvedev touts Russia as global leader in drone warfare thanks to special op
The Russian Security Council deputy chairman pointed out that no one could have imagined that drone usage would become so widespread before the special military operation
Russia’s top diplomat notes Turkey’s serious intentions to join BRICS
At BRICS, there are no rules forbidding members of certain organizations from having ties with the grouping, Sergey Lavrov emphasized
Kiev reiterates hopes for Moscow’s attendance of second peace conference
"It is very difficult to end this war diplomatically without the Russian side," Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said
Ukrainian forces daily send troops to Kursk area, suffering losses — commander
In particular, three Baba Yaga drones and three mortars were destroyed during the day
BRICS summit in Kazan to bring together leaders of important, powerful countries — Vucic
Vucic specified that during his conversation with Ambassador Botsan-Kharchenko, they touched upon economic cooperation issues, including "the construction of the Russian Railways’ dispatch center
35 radicals eliminated, 45 detained by Israeli military in West Bank over past week
Dozens of weapons and explosive devices were seized and three laboratories manufacturing explosives were wiped out, the IDF said
Russia to allocate $1.9 bln for purchases of currency, gold from September 6 to October 4
Daily volume of purchase of foreign currency and gold will equal 8.2 bln rubles
Voter turnout at gubernatorial election in Kursk Region nears 47%
As many as 55,040 people took part in the voting online
Friendly football match between Russia and Thailand canceled — source
The match was scheduled to take place on September 7, but was canceled due to bad weather
Ukrainian mass resignations speak of Kiev's transition to full dictatorship — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that many deputies, even from the President's Servant of the People party, are no longer willing to follow the instructions of the President's Office
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Azerbaijan, Armenia agree on 80% of peace treaty’s wording — President Aliyev
"We are actively continuing negotiations, with almost 80% of the peace treaty paragraphs having been approved," the president noted
IAEA intends to increase cooperation with Russia
"I hope everybody understands the work of the IAEA, the technical basis of what we do, and our un-relentless compromise with nuclear safety," Director General Rafael Grossi stressed
Ukraine looking at letting foreigners serve in military intelligence, become army officers
In January 2023, Ukraine adopted a law legalizing the status of foreigners who join National Guard units
Telegram founder may be forced to hand over encryption keys to France — Medvedev
The politician thinks that the French authorities will have to release Pavel Durov sooner or later in order not to tarnish their reputation due to the general negative reaction to his detention
Former French officer involved in planning attack on Russia’s Kursk Region
According to Yevgeny Lisnyak, the objective of the regiment where the officer was serving was to carry out sabotage operations deep in the enemy’s rear
Ukrainian losses: situation in Kursk Region
According to the report, the Russian military repelled two attacks by enemy assault groups towards Matveyevka and Olgovka, and foiled Ukrainian attempts to attack three settlements
Serbia sees how high Putin values it — deputy PM
The deputy prime minister pointed out that the presence of high-ranking officials at the meeting was meaningful for Serbia
Bulgarian party suggests country leave EU, join BRICS — media
Revival also insists on delaying Bulgaria’s eurozone membership until at least 2043 and calls for a referendum on the issue
Russia to continue efforts to promote Gaza settlement — foreign ministry
"The Russian side reiterated its readiness to continue political and diplomatic efforts to stop bloodshed as soon as possible," Mikhail Bogdanov said
Russian Air Defense shoots down 4 HIMARS MLRS missiles, 3 Hammer bombs, 30 Ukrainian UAVs
The Russian Defense Ministry added that since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian troops have destroyed 17,953 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 14,226 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 25,766 special military vehicles
Response to mpox requires $290 mln over six months — WHO
"The strategy, plan and resource requirement will be reviewed and adjusted quarterly," the organization said
Another Ukrainian projectile destroyed over Kursk Region
Earlier in the day, Governor Alexey Smirnov reported that two Ukrainian projectiles had been shot down over the Kursk Region
Russian Defense Ministry announces liberation of Kalinovo settlement in DPR
The Armed Forces of Ukraine lost up to 810 servicemen in the area of responsibility of Russia’s South battlegroup over the day
Saturn to appear extra large, bright in night sky on September 8
The opposition of planets is a configuration which puts their centers on a common line
Putin says Russia 'backs' Harris post-Biden exit
The Russian president joked that Harris’ "laughter is so expressive and contagious," that you can assume "she’s doing well"
West, Kiev dropped Istanbul deal for sake of 'defeating' Russia, but to no avail — Putin
It is stressed that Boris Johnson instructed the Ukrainians to fight to the last Ukrainian
Japan loses Russian car market for long — Russian Foreign Ministry
Tokyo did itself a disservice in attempts to isolate Russia, Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted
Press review: Mongolia shoves Putin's arrest warrant and big deals abound at EEF
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 4th
Kremlin spokesman denies Russia meddles in US elections
"This is not the first time that Russia has been blamed for interfering into America’s elections," Dmitry Peskov told
Putin slams Germany's refusal to turn on Nord Stream 2 as lunacy, nonsense
If Nord Stream 2 is brought back online, 27.5 bln cubic meters of gas would immediately go to Europe, the Russian leader stressed
Top Hungarian diplomat condemns idea of using Western weapons deep inside Russia
According to the statement, Peter Szijjarto "reiterated Hungary’s commitment to diplomacy over arms, emphasizing that Hungary remains the only EU and NATO member that has not and will not supply weapons to Ukraine"
Russia plans to create 90 nm lithography machine — minister
The first commercial specimen of the lithographic printer operating on the 350 nm topology already appeared this year
Ukraine’s 80th Brigade mopped up Kursk Region villages — captured solder says
Oleg Ivanenko surrendered to the Akhmat special forces on August 16
French war correspondent says country had hand in planning attack on Kursk
It is reported that France strategically calls its military specialists in Ukraine mercenaries to avoid responsibility
Trump puzzled by Putin’s ironic comment about supporting Harris
Puyin said ironically that after incumbent US President Joe Biden "had been withdrawn" from the presidential race, Moscow came "to back" his successor Kamala Harris
Scholz wants to know who is behind Nord Stream blasts — government spokesman
According to Steffen Hebestreit, the topic of the Nord Steams act of sabotage is still on the agenda, including in contacts with Kiev
Starliner undocks from ISS, returns to Earth without crew
The undocking occurred at 6:04 p.m. US East Coast time on Friday
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 14 times in past day
Two pairs of the coalition’s F-15 fighter jets (two times), a pair of F/A-18 fighter jets, as well as a pair of A-10 Thunderbolt attack bombers (two times) violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area
Ukraine may receive about 2 million FPV-drones by year-end — expert
"According to open sources, in 2023, about 40 billion rubles was allocated to finance the Ukrainian project Drone Army," a representative of the Center for Unmanned Competences said
Belarus won’t be drawn into military confrontation with Ukraine, Russian senator believes
According to Konstantin Kosachev, Russian-Belarusian cooperation is the most important element for preventing "this situation from developing in some unpredictable and uncontrollable direction"
Iranian President plans to attend BRICS Summit in Kazan — Ambassador
There Masoud Pezeshkian plans to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Kazem Jalali said
Ukrainian troops flee blindly during liberation of DPR's Prechistovka — top brass
It also released a video showing Ukrainian servicemen fleeing en masse towards Zolotaya Niva and Shakhterskoye, leaving their wounded comrades on the battlefield
Russia’s drone industry needs to crush enemy Ukraine — expert
"This year, the main goal of the Dronnitsa meeting is to search for ways to achieve systemic superiority over the enemy and create a consistent industry that will outstrip this enemy both in terms of quality and quantity," Alexander Lyubimov said
West escalates situation in Ukraine, does not want a ceasefire — Iranian Ambassador
The ambassador stressed that "this is the West's approach not only to Ukraine".
Passenger left note about bomb onboard Indian plane landed in Turkey in plane’s restroom
No attempt to identify the man that left the note has been made so far, it will be done later, Governor of the Turkish province of Erzurum said
Russian forces use drones in road mining to wipe out enemy vehicles — businessman
According to Alexey Chadayev, the new method has an advantage in that a mining device can be produced directly at the site of combat
Ukraine runs out of money to pay its military — Rada committee
Roksolana Pidlasa clarified that the difficulties regarding the payments arose as the US did not provide military assistance to Kiev in the first quarter of 2024 due to delays in the approval of the relevant bill in Congress
Oil market still underestimates OPEC+ actions and geopolitical risks — experts
Finam analyst Nikolay Dudchenko noted that yesterday’s OPEC+ decision demonstrates the cartel’s readiness to continue controlling the situation on the oil market
China interested in cooperation with Russian technology companies
"China also has its own experience in creating technology parks built with private investment," lawmaker Alexey Govyrin said, adding that "this experience is also very useful" for Russia
Russia already won special military op — army official
"Our next task is to do everything possible to ensure that we remain a united family ready for future challenges," Apty Alaudinov said
Lavrov says his only meeting with Kuleba lacked constructiveness
The minister noted making an exception while visiting Antalya - there were no plans to participate in this diplomatic conference, because it did not fit into the schedule
Russian units expand offensive bridgehead in DPR over week
According to the report, the Russian forces liberated several residential areas in the region
Putin didn’t pass along new information about potential unrest, Kremlin spokesman says
"We continue to have regular communication at various levels, including in very, very sensitive areas," Dmitry Peskov noted
Kiev fails to get anything done during month-long foray into Kursk Region — politician
Vladimir Rogov pointed out that Ukraine was losing dozens of hardware units and hundreds of militants on a daily basis, which could have stabilized the positions of Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas where Russian forces are advancing
Turkey's entry into BRICS will encourage other countries to join association — expert
It is reported that Turkey's corresponding decision stems from its intention to enhance its status in the changing geopolitical order amid the world’s irreversible drift to multipolarity
Iran has long been asking for gas supplies from Russia, this is a feasible project — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Gazprom will restore gas supply volumes both through new markets and to the domestic market due to the growth of the Russian economy
Canada to send to Kiev more than 80,000 rocket engines, warheads, small arms
This batch is already being prepared for shipment to Ukraine via Poland
Russian forces advance in some areas in Kursk direction, senior commander says
According to Apty Alaudinov, while there has been "heavy fighting since this morning," Russian forces "have been gradually eliminating the enemy, driving them out, while pressing forward"
US intelligence doesn’t see attempts of foreign interference in American 2024 election
Representative of the office alleged that foreign countries including Russia, China and Iran seek to influence the outcome of the election
EU officials focus on serving US energy interests, Russian diplomat says
Maria Zakharova noted that the EU distorted facts and spread direct disinformation to portray Russia as an unreliable energy supplier
Kiev’s allies worried Ukraine could be pushed out of Kursk border area in a few months
Bloomberg reported that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Kiev could use the situation in the Kursk Region "as a bargaining chip in talks"
Ukrainian ambassador’s visit to Yasukuni Shrine 'affronts' Asian peoples — Chinese daily
The newspaper also recommended Sergey Korsunsky not to forget about China's peacekeeping efforts to resolve the Ukrainian conflict
Syrsky to be fired over fallout from attack on Kursk Region, says Ukrainian politician
Ukraine’s former Interior Minister Yury Lutsenko said that the best Ukrainian units and equipment had been deployed to the Kursk Region
Lavrov dismisses claims that payment problems intended to push Russia to accept peace
"This was said by those who want Russia to accept the ultimatum-like ‘Zelensky formula.’ This is just not serious," the top Russian diplomat said
Rosatom CEO describes consultations with IAEA as successful
Key topics on the consultations’ agenda included the safety and security of the Zaporozhye and Kursk Nuclear Power Plants
Putin congratulates city residents on Moscow City Day
The Russian President called Moscow a symbol and a reliable stronghold of Russian statehood
Conflict in Ukraine to be settled through talks — Pentagon chief
"We are going continue to work to put Ukraine in the best possible position" for peace talks, Lloyd Austin pledged
In case of supplies of long-range weapons to Kiev buffer zone may reach Poland — Medvedev
"Obviously, we need to create a buffer zone for the future to ensure that nothing flies in," the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council said
Political stability in Russia is of particular importance today, says President Putin
"The Single Voting Day is held across Russia on September 8," the head of state said
Russia effectively fighting foreign military instructors in Ukraine — Kremlin
"Foreign countries are definitely involved in the conflict," Dmitry Peskov noted
Kremlin won’t help US 'decipher' Putin's remarks on Harris
Dmitry Peskov noted that unfortunately the issue of Russia is an integral part of the political struggle in the United States
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian training center with NATO instructors in Poltava
Vladimir Saldo stressed that the military bloc is providing both financial and administrative support for the operation of such centers
Rosatom wants IAEA to say out loud who is behind Kursk, Zaporozhye NPPs attacks
CEO Alexey Likhachev assured that Russia will constantly and meticulously present the facts and argue with objective events all the risks to the Zaporozhye and Kursk nuclear power plants
US allocates new $250 million military aid package to Ukraine — Pentagon
According to the statement, the package includes RIM-7 missiles and air defense support, ammunition for HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, artillery shells of 155 mm and 105 mm caliber, Stinger MANPADS, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems
Ukraine pulling fresh forces to Kursk area — Russian officer
According to the commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit Apty Alaudinov, there were no large-scale attacks on Wednesday
Durov declines Russian, Emirati diplomatic assistance — Politico
"The person concerned refused Russian consular protection and an Emirati consular visit but agreed that the Emirati embassy be kept up to date on his situation," the official said
Russian swimmer Shabalina win complete set of Paralympic medals in Paris
The Russian came first in the women's 100m backstroke S14 final
Another 400,000 people flee Ukraine in 2024
The report also pointed out that 60% of Ukrainian employers complained about the shortage of staff at their enterprises
BRICS countries may present instruments for mutual settlements at summit in Kazan
The key principles in designing the new financial system are decentralization of international interaction and the use of digital technologies, Andrey Mikhailishin said
Fish catch in Russia in 2024 may reach around 5 mln tons
According to Head of Russia’s Federal Agency for Fishery Ilya Shestakov, since the beginning of 2024, about 3.5 mln tons of fish and seafood have already been caught, which is 8% lower than the figure for the same period last year
White House irked by Putin’s ironic comment about US elections
Earlier the Russian leader said ironically that after incumbent US President Joe Biden "had been withdrawn" from the presidential race, Moscow came "to back" his successor Kamala Harris
China takes no interest in US election, has no plans to interfere — embassy
"China firmly opposes the rhetoric of ‘China's interference in the US election," Liu Pengyu, spokesman for the Chinese Embassy in the United States, said
Teenager killed in shooting at Maryland school
According to the police, the shooter was apprehended
UK to extend training program for Ukrainian soldiers in 2025
Defense Secretary John Healey said that since early 2022, as many as 45,000 Ukrainian personnel have been trained under Operation Interflex, which provided them with "the vital skills they need to defend their nation"
Putin calls West's policy to ban Russia from dollar settlements ‘stupid’
The head of state noted that in this situation, Russia and its friendly countries are switching to national currencies in their mutual settlements
Striking Ukrainian reserves: situation in Kursk Region
Over the day, the Ukrainian military lost up to 370 servicemen and 17 armored vehicles
Kremlin says Taiwanese statements about China's claims against Russia 'hardly serious'
The Russian-Chinese border is one of the most stable in the world
Press review: Big bucks flow at EEF and Macron's PM pick has left talking impeachment
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 6th
Miners’ power consumption in Russia above 2.5 GW — Bitriver
"Gray miners make connections to public utility networks using tariffs for households, which are not designed for the consumption profile characteristic for mining," the statement reads
Ukraine’s troops cling to outskirts of Krasnogorovka, sustain daily losses — DPR head
Denis Pushilin said Russian soldiers were very resourceful in selecting methods and tactics of liberating the city, as well as rescuing the local population
Iran’s mission to UN denies country supplies weapons to sides of conflict in Ukraine
The statement followed a report by the Wall Street Journal that alleged, citing unnamed US and European officials, that Iran supplied short-range ballistic missiles to Russia
