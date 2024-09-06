MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces send new units to the Kursk Region every day, despite suffering losses, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov said.

"The enemy is dragging more and more new forces here every day. It is losing, it is suffering very heavy losses, and nothing is working for it. That is why we can say that we cannot report a large number of destroyed vehicles, because the enemy has already wised up and knows what we can do. There are a lot of destroyed servicemen," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Alaudinov, the enemy suffered heavy losses in several areas during the day. In particular, three Baba Yaga drones and three mortars were destroyed. In addition, one of the Russian detachments destroyed a Baba Yaga crew.