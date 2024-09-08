First Starships to Mars to launch in two years, Musk says

NEW YORK, September 8. /TASS/. US celebrity entrepreneur Elon Musk expects uncrewed Starship flights to Mars within two years.

"The first Starships to Mars will launch in 2 years when the next Earth-Mars transfer window opens. These will be uncrewed to test the reliability of landing intact on Mars. If those landings go well, then the first crewed flights to Mars will be in 4 years," he wrote on the X social network.

"Flight rate will grow exponentially from there, with the goal of building a self-sustaining city in about 20 years," Musk added.