DONETSK, September 6. /TASS/. Russian forces have evened out the frontline in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and expanded the foothold for an offensive near the Ukrainian army’s key hubs in the Donetsk area over the past week, the security forces told TASS.

"Over the week, our forces liberated several residential areas in the region. Some of them are of crucial strategic importance which allowed to straighten out the frontline and expand the bridgehead. Later, a wide-front offensive on key enemy hubs will follow," the security forces said.

In particular, this will involve the offensive on Ugledar, Krasnoarmeysk (called Pokrovsk in Ukraine) and Dimitrov (Mirnograd in Ukraine).

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that in the past week, Russia’s Battlegroup Center has liberated Kirovo, Ptichye, Skuchnoye, Karlovka, Zavetnoye and Zhuravka in the DPR.