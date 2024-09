GENICHESK, September 4. /TASS/. Russian units delivered a missile strike on a Ukrainian military training center with NATO instructors in Poltava, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo told TASS.

"Yesterday our military delivered a missile strike on a military training center in Poltava where NATO instructors also taught," he said.

Saldo stressed that the military bloc is providing both financial and administrative support for the operation of such centers.