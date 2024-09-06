China interested in cooperation with Russian technology companies

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Businessmen from China are interested in cooperation with Russian technology companies. Russia, in turn, is interested in China's experience in creating technology parks, member of Russia’s State Duma Committee on Small and Medium-Sized Businesses Alexey Govyrin told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF-2024).

"Today, China is actively entering the Russian market and is ready to locate its production here. In this sense, of course, cooperation with our technology companies is also very interesting for China. China also has its own experience in creating technology parks built with private investment. This experience is also very useful for us," Govyrin said, adding that such cooperation would help develop Russia's export potential.

In his opinion, technology parks for Russian small and medium-sized enterprises present "the fastest and best conditions for dynamic development".

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his address to the Federal Assembly, set the task of increasing the number of industrial technology parks in the country to at least 100 by 2030.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) was held on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024. The main theme of the EEF in 2024 is "Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential."

The EEF is one of the largest international conferences in Russia. It has been held in the Primorsky Region’s Russky Island in Vladivostok since 2015. The Forum is the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who decreed that the event be held annually.

The forum's objectives and goals include promoting the accelerated growth of Russia’s Far East region; assessing its potential for exports; expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific Region; showcasing the investment appeal of the region, its steadily progressing territories, and the Vladivostok free port.

The Roscongress Foundation has served as the Forum’s organizer since 2016. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.