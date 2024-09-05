Ukrainian mass resignations speak of Kiev's transition to full dictatorship — envoy

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The vote in Ukraine's parliament on resignations of government members, which has been going on for two days, shows that the office of President Vladimir Zelensky no longer controls the parliament, and its efficiency and legitimacy are questionable, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, told TASS.

The day before, the parliament lacked enough votes to approve the resignations of Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and head of the State Property Fund Vitaliy Koval. The vote on their resignations was held again today.

"Zelensky tried to show strength, but weakness came out. His rule in the parliament-president system was based on a mono-majority in the parliament, which did his bidding without complaining. And now, even on agreed issues, such as Vereshchuk's, the vote has failed. And Vereshchuk agrees to work in Zelensky's presidential administration, while the Rada ignores the team of the presidential administration. Not only does Zelensky not have a mono-majority, but the very efficiency of the Rada is already in question, as well as its legitimacy," Miroshnik said.

He emphasized that many deputies, even from the President's Servant of the People party, are no longer willing to follow the instructions of the President's Office. "More than 50 applications for resignation of deputies of the Servant of the People party were on the table, but they were not accepted. The deputies are scattering under the pressure of the usurper, they just can't flee the country yet. The vote for the mass resignations is a sure sign that Ukraine is moving towards a complete system of dictatorship, where decisions are made by the sole opinion of the usurper, whose power is held at bayonet point," the diplomat concluded.

On September 3, it was announced that a number of ministers and two deputy prime ministers had resigned. On September 4, the Verkhovna Rada approved the resignations of Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishina, Justice Minister Denis Maliushka, Strategic Industries Minister Aleksander Kamishin, and Environment and Natural Resources Minister Ruslan Strelts. This morning, the parliament voted to dismiss Kuleba, Vereshchuk, and Koval, for whom there were not enough votes the day before.