Durov declines Russian, Emirati diplomatic assistance — Politico

BRUSSELS, September 6. /TASS/. Telegram founder Pavel Durov has rejected diplomatic assistance from either Russia or the United Arab Emirates, Politico quoted a French official as saying.

"The person concerned refused Russian consular protection and an Emirati consular visit but agreed that the Emirati embassy be kept up to date on his situation," the official said.

Durov was detained at Le Bourget airport on August 24. On August 28, his preliminary custody was over. The entrepreneur was delivered to a court, where the prosecutor charged Durov with six offenses, which include complicity in the administration of an online platform that enabled illegal transactions, committed within a criminal group. The offense, according to a statement from the Paris prosecutor’s office, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of 500, 000 euros. By decision of an investigating judge, the entrepreneur went under judicial supervision with an obligation to post bail of 5 mln euros. He also has to appear twice a week at a police station and is forbidden to leave France.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Russian diplomats had been doing everything they should regarding the situation around Durov’s detention and that Russia had requested consular access, too. The Russian Embassy in France told TASS that it would seek to protect Durov’s rights and make sure he has access to consular services, but that "the French side has so far refused to cooperate on this issue.".