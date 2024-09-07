Putin congratulates city residents on Moscow City Day

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin called Moscow a symbol and a reliable stronghold of Russian statehood on the capital’s City Day.

"As always, at the very start of fall we celebrate a wonderful holiday - Moscow City Day. I would like to congratulate the residents of Moscow on this occasion as well as all citizens of our great, vast country, because each of us, no matter where we were born and grew up, has a special relationship with our capital," Putin said at a gala concert in Zaryadye.

According to him, "golden-domed and majestic Moscow has always been and remains the heart of Russia." "This is a city of heroes and workers, a center of values of our multinational people, a symbol and reliable fortress of our statehood," the president emphasized.

This year, Moscow celebrates its 877th birthday on September 7 and 8. City Day is traditionally celebrated on the first or second Saturday of September. Festive events are held in the city center, parks, cultural centers, and district venues.