Putin didn’t pass along new information about potential unrest, Kremlin spokesman says

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin at his meeting with Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin did not provide him with any new information about potential riots in the country that could be set off with the help of the West, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"No," he said in response to a question on the subject, in an interview at the Eastern Economic Forum. "We continue to have regular communication at various levels, including in very, very sensitive areas."

On August 9, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said that Russia had warned the country's leadership that mass riots were being plotted in the country by representatives of Western countries.