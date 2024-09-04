Russia to allocate $1.9 bln for purchases of currency, gold from September 6 to October 4

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Finance Ministry will allocate 172.9 bln rubles ($1.9 bln) for purchases of foreign currency and gold within the fiscal rule from September 6 to October 4, with daily purchases equaling 8.2 bln rubles ($92 mln), the ministry said in a statement.

From August 7 to September 5 the Finance Ministry planned to allocate 24.65 bln rubles for purchases of foreign currency and gold within the fiscal rule, with daily purchases equaling 1.12 bln rubles.