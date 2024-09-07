Three civilians wounded in Ukrainian shelling attack on borderline Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, September 7. /TASS/. Three people were wounded in Ukraine’s shelling of the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod Region, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The Shebekino urban district has repeatedly come under the attack of the Ukrainian armed forces. Three civilians were wounded in the town of Shebekino as a result of shelling. A woman in serious condition with shrapnel wounds to the back and thigh and a man with a shrapnel wound to the chest were rushed by ambulance crews to the regional clinical hospital," he said adding that that another wounded man was admitted to the Shebekino hospital.

The governor added that two houses and four outbuildings caught fire after shells hit them.