MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. Gazprom supplied gas for Europe through Ukraine in the volume of 42.1 mln cubic meters per day via the Sudzha gas pumping station in Russia’s Kursk Region, a Gazprom representative told reporters.

"Gazprom supplies Russian gas for transit through Ukrainian territory in the volume confirmed by the Ukrainian side via the Sudzha gas pumping station of 42.1 mln cubic meters as of September 7. The request for the Sokhranovka gas pumping station has been rejected," the company representative told reporters.

Earlier, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said that the events in the Sudzha area of the Kursk region have already led to a sharp increase in the price of natural and liquefied gas.

On August 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a massive attack on Russia’s Kursk region, where the Sudzha gas pumping station is located. The transit line through Ukraine remains the only route to supply Russian gas to western and central European countries. The pumping through Nord Stream has been fully suspended.