North Korea sending trash balloons to South Korea for the second day

SEOUL, September 5. /TASS/. North Korea has been sending trash balloons towards its southern neighbor for the second day in a row, Yonhap reported, citing the South Korean military.

North Korea bean launching balloons with garbage again around 09:00 local time (03:00 Moscow Time). The South Korean military has called on people to report such findings to the authorities and refrain from approaching them. The agency later reported that the authorities counted about 60 balloons.

On Wednesday evening, Pyongyang launched nearly 420 trash balloons. Some 20 of them landed in Seoul and its environs.

In the evening of September 5, the launch of another batch - the third in two days - was recorded. "It is another time North Korea is launching balloons toward the South, presumably with garbage," a mass mailing from the capital's mayor's office noted. Given the wind direction, the balloons could reach Seoul, South Korean military officials admitted.

The previous balloon launching campaign was staged by North Korea on August 10. North Korea has been sending trash balloons toward South Korea since late May in response to Seoul’s scattering propaganda leaflets. In July, a balloon fell down in the territory of South Korea’s government compound.

The day before an official from the Republic of Korea's Ministry of Unification told Yonhap News Agency that South Korean public organizations probably scattered leaflets in North Korea without publicity.