IAEA intends to increase cooperation with Russia

KALININGRAD, September 6. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will expand cooperation with Russia, Director General Rafael Grossi said after his talks with Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.

"In spite of all these challenges, <…> it is interesting that we are working on a number of important areas having to do with nuclear energy," he said. "And I want to say that we have agreed that on a number of areas relating to that the IAEA will increase its dialogue and its cooperation with Russia."

According to Grossi, "the burning of the cooling tower at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, the emerging situation in Kursk, to mention but two, are clear indicators that we cannot lower our guard when it comes to protecting nuclear safety [at] these difficult times."

"From time to time there may be frustrations here, there are frustrations as well in Ukraine when it comes to what we have to say. I hope everybody understands the work of the IAEA, the technical basis of what we do, and our un-relentless compromise with nuclear safety. And this will continue no matter what difficulties we may be facing," he explained.

Grossi added that the IAEA is an appropriate means to facilitate nuclear safety in spite of "the incredibly difficult situation."

"Through the IAEA, I dare to say, both sides know that there is a technical, professional channel of communication. As I would say we will not always be in full agreement, but the integrity of the process is there and when you look at it: this is the only existing channel that we have. We have to preserve it in spite of the difficulties and in spite of the frustration. This for me is essential," he believes.