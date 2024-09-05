Putin says Russia 'backs' Harris post-Biden exit

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. After incumbent US President Joe Biden was "withdrawn" from the presidential race, Moscow came "to back" his successor Kamala Harris, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

"Like I said before, the current president, Mr. Biden, was our guy, if I may say so. He was withdrawn from the race but asked his supporters to back Ms. Harris. This is what we are doing; we will back her," Putin noted at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"At the end of the day, the choice is up to the American people and we will respect it," the Russian president stressed. "As for favorites, we don't have a say in this. After all, it’s up to the American people to decide," the head of state added.

The Russian president also joked that Harris’ "laughter is so expressive and contagious," that you can assume "she’s doing well." Putin reminded that ex-US President Donald Trump "imposed more sanctions on Russia than any president before him." "So, if Ms. Harris is doing well, then perhaps, she will refrain from taking such steps," the Russian leader said.

The US will hold its presidential election on November 5. Current President Joe Biden was supposed to be the Democratic Party’s candidate but after his failed performance at a televised debate with Trump, calls among Democrats intensified for Biden to withdraw from the race. On July 21, he announced his decision to drop out and support Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for US president. Trump is the Republican presidential candidate in the election.