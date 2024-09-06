Ukraine’s troops cling to outskirts of Krasnogorovka, sustain daily losses — DPR head

DONETSK, September 6. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has not yet been driven out of the outskirts of Krasnogorovka, but it is sustaining daily losses in attempts to stop the Russian offensive, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, has said on his Telegram channel.

"The enemy has not yet been completely driven out of the outskirts of Krasnogorovka. It is sustaining daily losses, but keeps trying to upset our offensive by bringing in more manpower, which is destroyed in a matter of days," he wrote after visiting the locality for the first time over the past ten years.

Pushilin said Russian soldiers were very resourceful in selecting methods and tactics of liberating the city, as well as rescuing the local population.

"I was briefed on the details of a whole special operation to rescue a woman from the zone of hostilities. Her story shows very clearly how and why we are so different from our enemies," Pushilin remarked.