Russian forces use drones in road mining to wipe out enemy vehicles — businessman

VELIKY NOVGOROD, September 6. /TASS/. Russian forces have been using drones for placing mines on motor roads to wipe out Ukrainian armored military vehicles, CEO of the Ushkuinik R&D center Alexey Chadayev said.

"One Russian unit involved in hostilities near Avdeyevka has been mining motor roads using drones. Western-made hardware is well-built, so it can be wiped out best by way of immobilization," the businessman said on the sidelines of an all-Russian gathering of operators of attack drone systems. Soldiers take a drone, make a gimbal using 3D printers and place mines on roads being using by Ukrainian vehicles at nighttime, Chadayev explained. Mines explode during morning rotation, immobilizing enemy vehicles. "Hitting those to set flames to them is easy," he added.

According to the expert, the new method has an advantage in that a mining device can be produced directly at the site of combat. "The device can be designed and produced at the scene, custom made from what you have at your disposal for an immediate combat task. This is what makes it so special. Also, this differs from the rationale behind traditional production methods," Chadayev emphasized.

The All-Russian Dronnitsa 2024 gathering of operators of attack drone systems is taking place in northwestern Russia’s Veliky Novgorod on September 6-8.