Fire area in Chernobyl exclusion zone in Ukraine exceeds 2,600 hectares

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The area of forest fires in the exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine has exceeded 2,600 hectares, the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources said.

"By 8:00 p.m. (coincides with Moscow time - TASS) on September 7 fire had covered roughly more than 2,600 hectares in the Chernobyl zone. The final area covered by the fire will be determined after fires are liquidated," according to a statement published on the ministry’s Telegram channel.

The radiation background in the area is normal, with critical infrastructure facilities not at threat, the ministry noted. Some 561 people and 141 equipment units are involved in fire fighting activities.