Russia to protect interests of people in Ukraine defending rights to speak Russian — Putin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russia will always keep protecting its interests and the interests of people in Ukraine who keep standing in defense of their rights to speak the Russian language and respect national traditions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We will undoubtedly keep protecting our interests and the interests of people who are close to us and who are bearers of the Russian language and the Russian culture, Russian traditions," Putin said at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

