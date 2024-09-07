West escalates situation in Ukraine, does not want a ceasefire — Iranian Ambassador

MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. The collective West is escalating and complicating the situation in Ukraine and does not want a ceasefire, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told TASS.

"Unfortunately, the intervention of the collective West has aggravated the situation and complicates this process every day. The West has proved to us in practice that it has no will for a ceasefire," he said.

The ambassador stressed that "this is the West's approach not only to Ukraine".

At the same time, the Ambassador added that Iran will continue to work on receiving Russian gas supplies. "We are cooperating with our Russian partners in the energy sector. First, there are investments by the Russian side in Iranian oil fields. We are interested in gas cooperation. The second option is the presence of Russian partners in Iranian fields. Another option is the supply of Russian gas to Iran, and together we could implement joint projects. This is also a project we are working on," he noted.