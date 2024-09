NEW YORK, September 8. /TASS/. Co-writer behind Celine Dion’s Titanic song "My Heart Will Go On" Will Jennings has died at the age of 80 in the US, The Hollywood Reporter said.

The Oscar-winning lyricist passed away Friday morning at his home in Tyler, Texas. He had been in declining health for the past 5-6 years.

Over the course of his career, Jennings wrote for many artists, including Whitney Houston, B.B. King, Mariah Carey, Jimmy Buffett, Joe Sample, Rodney Crowell, Roy Orbison.