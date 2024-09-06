Kremlin won’t help US 'decipher' Putin's remarks on Harris

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The tone of Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks on US Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris should be deciphered by foreign colleagues, the Kremlin will not help them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, speaking at a plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Putin ironically said that Moscow supports Harris after incumbent US President Joe Biden withdrew from the presidential race. The Russian president joked that since Harris has "an expressive and infectious laugh," it shows that "she's doing well." Putin also jokingly pointed out that Harris, being in a jovial mood, might refrain from imposing anti-Russian sanctions.

"When asked about international affairs, he [Putin] comments on them. As for the tone, those who are interested abroad should probably try to understand it, let's not deprive them of such an opportunity," the spokesman said when asked whether the president was joking or serious.

Peskov added that unfortunately the issue of Russia is an integral part of the political struggle in the United States.

The US presidential election will be held on November 5. The Democratic Party was supposed to be represented by Joe Biden, but after his failed performance in the June debate with Trump, calls for the incumbent head of state to give up the fight grew louder among Democrats. On July 21, he decided to withdraw from the race and endorse Harris for the state's top office.