MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky will make Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky step down, blaming him for all the failures on the battlefield, which aggravated after the attack on Russia’s Kursk Region, Yury Lutsenko, Ukraine’s former Interior Minister (2005-2006, 2007-2010) and former prosecutor general (2016-2019), said.

Lutsenko said that the best Ukrainian units and equipment had been deployed to the Kursk Region. "The question is what about Donbass. It is Syrsky that will be responsible in any case. He will be sacked for this in any case," Lutsenko said on the YouTube channel of former Ukrainian MP Borislav Bereza.

The ex-prosecutor explained that the political leadership, who initially had not thought through the implications of this attack, were looking for "a scapegoat." Moreover, not only will the Zelensky office pin the blame for all the failures on the top commander, but they will also blame their Western partners.

"Syrsky will not be the only scapegoat, but the West is going to be the scapegoat," he said. "All the rhetoric delivered by the president’s office boils down to the claim that the West is to blame for all our failures."

Earlier, Syrsky admitted that by attacking the Kursk Region, Kiev sought to make the Russian army transfer large forces from the area near Krasnoarmeisk (known as Pokrovsk in Ukraine), but the attempt failed. The Ukrainian General Staff reports daily that the Krasnoarmeisk area remains the most problematic for the Ukrainian military.