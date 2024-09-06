35 radicals eliminated, 45 detained by Israeli military in West Bank over past week

TEL AVIV, September 6. /TASS/. The Israeli military conducted a series of large-scale counterterrorist operation in the West Bank during the past week.

According to the Israel Defense Force (IDF), operations were held in the cities of Jenin, Tulkarm, and the al-Fara refugee camp. Some 35 Palestinian radicals were eliminated and 45 suspected terrorists were detained.

Apart from that, dozens of weapons and explosive devices were seized and three laboratories manufacturing explosives were wiped out, the IDF said.