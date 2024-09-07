EAEU, SCO, BRICS can become backbone of global economic regulatory system

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. The integration associations of the EAEU, SCOб and BRICS, together with partner institutions, can become the backbone of the updated architecture of international regulation, President of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs Alexander Shokhin told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"The development of integration formats is on the agenda - the EAEU, SCO, BRICS. Together with partner institutions, they can become the backbone of the updated architecture of international regulation. It is important to synchronize the agendas of the EAEU, SCO, and BRICS and promote cooperation in industries with high cumulative returns," Shokhin said.

He also noted that business proposes to remove a number of legislative barriers and provide a real opportunity to use any reliable digital currencies in this area to solve the problem of payments in foreign trade.

According to him, it is necessary to remove existing legislative barriers, primarily in the area of taxation and currency control.

