US allocates new $250 million military aid package to Ukraine — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, September 6. /TASS/. The Washington administration has allocated a new military aid package to Ukraine worth 250 million dollars, including ammunition, the Pentagon said in a statement.

"Today, the Department of Defense announced additional security assistance to meet Ukraine's critical security and defense needs," the statement said. The package "has an estimated value of $250 million." It includes RIM-7 missiles and air defense support, ammunition for HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, artillery shells of 155 mm and 105 mm caliber, Stinger MANPADS, Javelin and AT-4 anti-armor systems, as well as tube-launched, optically tracked, wire-guided (TOW) missiles.

The package also includes Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, M113 armored personnel carriers, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicles, patrol boats, small arms ammunition and grenades, explosive devices and spare parts. Washington will send Kiev the weapons already in US warehouses.

Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that the delivery of new weapons to Ukraine would not change the situation on the front line, but would only prolong the conflict.