Kiev reiterates hopes for Moscow’s attendance of second peace conference

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky once again said he counted on Moscow’s participation in the second Ukrainian settlement conference.

"Representatives of Russia must be present there," he said in an interview to NBC. "We understand that it is very difficult to end this war diplomatically without the Russian side."

A conference on Ukraine was held in Burgenstock, Switzerland on June 15 and 16 at Ukraine’s initiative. Its final communique was not supported by Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, the Holy See, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Mexico, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. Russia was not invited. Delegates from many other countries did not take part. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the conference was a total failure. Such gatherings cannot serve as a basis for a lasting peace, she stressed.