Military operation in Ukraine

Kiev reiterates hopes for Moscow’s attendance of second peace conference

"It is very difficult to end this war diplomatically without the Russian side," Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky
MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky once again said he counted on Moscow’s participation in the second Ukrainian settlement conference.

"Representatives of Russia must be present there," he said in an interview to NBC. "We understand that it is very difficult to end this war diplomatically without the Russian side."

A conference on Ukraine was held in Burgenstock, Switzerland on June 15 and 16 at Ukraine’s initiative. Its final communique was not supported by Armenia, Bahrain, Brazil, Colombia, the Holy See, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Libya, Mexico, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Arab Emirates. Russia was not invited. Delegates from many other countries did not take part. According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, the conference was a total failure. Such gatherings cannot serve as a basis for a lasting peace, she stressed.

White House irked by Putin’s ironic comment about US elections
Earlier the Russian leader said ironically that after incumbent US President Joe Biden "had been withdrawn" from the presidential race, Moscow came "to back" his successor Kamala Harris
Kuleba's resignation was prepared for over year — newspaper
Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, told the newspaper that the reshuffle seemed arbitrary to him and that Zelensky's decision was simply dictated by "the desire to change something"
Japanese citizen detained in Belarus charged with agent activity
"The accused is being kept in the KGB’s pretrial facility, actively cooperating with investigators and giving them a detailed account of his unlawful actions," State Security Committee Konstantin Bychek said
Over 40 African countries engaged in military and technical cooperation with Russia — CEO
Alexander Mikheyev pointed to the growing trend of creating joint ventures to produce the best models of Russian equipment
Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian training center with NATO instructors in Poltava
Vladimir Saldo stressed that the military bloc is providing both financial and administrative support for the operation of such centers
Ukraine’s 80th Brigade mopped up Kursk Region villages — captured solder says
Oleg Ivanenko surrendered to the Akhmat special forces on August 16
US charges political scientist Simes, his wife with violating American sanctions
According to the statement, the two suspects sought to "launder funds obtained from that scheme"
US seeking to 'sterilize' national information space from dissent — Russian diplomat
These actions create a media background for implementing corresponding campaign decisions, Maria Zakharova said
West, Kiev dropped Istanbul deal for sake of 'defeating' Russia, but to no avail — Putin
It is stressed that Boris Johnson instructed the Ukrainians to fight to the last Ukrainian
Over 130 hoaxes disseminated in Kursk Region after Ukrainian incursion
It is underscored that the number of fake news regarding the elections may increase in the upcoming days
Serbia’s Vulin says he is proud of knowing Putin in response to EU’s claims
"I am proud that I had an opportunity to get acquainted with President Vladimir Putin and I cherish every opportunity to meet a friend of Serbia and a leader of such wisdom and integrity," Serbian deputy prime minister said
Ukraine pulling fresh forces to Kursk area — Russian officer
According to the commander of the Akhmat special forces commando unit Apty Alaudinov, there were no large-scale attacks on Wednesday
Kiev regime reveals its true self: Kremlin comments on Ukrainian plans in Russia’s Kursk
"And we must go our way to complete the special military operation and accomplish the tasks facing us," Dmitry Peskov added
Putin calls West's policy to ban Russia from dollar settlements ‘stupid’
The head of state noted that in this situation, Russia and its friendly countries are switching to national currencies in their mutual settlements
Kursk battle to pave way for Russian victory in special op — Russian commander
Apty Alaudinov stressed that the enemy's "entire frontline has collapsed and our troops are advancing, liberating several settlements every day"
Ukraine rejected Istanbul deal under Western pressure, says Putin
The head of state noted that Russia has never rejected and does not reject holding negotiations but only on the basis of talks reached and documented back then in Istanbul
Rada lawmaker accuses Kiev of downplaying death toll of strike at Poltava military school
Artem Dmitruk noted that the Ukrainian armed forces command did not order the servicemen to go down to basements during an air raid alert, which resulted in most servicemen getting killed
Malaysia ready to offer special relations to Russia, PM says
Anwar Ibrahim highlighted enormous potential for cooperation between the two countries
Putin inspects Pacific Fleet corvette in Russia’s Far East
The flotilla chief told Putin about the troops and means from his unit as well as their operational procedures
China displayed Kinzhal-like hypersonic missile as warning to US — newspaper
According to the experts cited by SCMP, "the Chinese variant is more powerful and would deter US warships from entering the region in the event of a conflict"
Trump puzzled by Putin’s ironic comment about supporting Harris
Puyin said ironically that after incumbent US President Joe Biden "had been withdrawn" from the presidential race, Moscow came "to back" his successor Kamala Harris
IAEA says all seven pillars of Zaporozhye NPP nuclear security compromised
The report emphasized that the plant faces challenges in terms of personnel, providing water to cool the reactors and accessing external power supply
Growing number of Telegram users made things easier for criminals — Durov
"Telegram’s abrupt increase in user count to 950M caused growing pains that made it easier for criminals to abuse our platform," the app’s co-founder said
Putin gives lengthy speech at EEF plenary session
In 2016-2018, Putin was a bit more curt with his speeches, as they all lasted about 20 minutes
Russia offers safe haven for people trying to escape Western liberal ideals
Under the document, such foreign nationals will have the right to apply for temporary residence in Russia "outside the quota approved by the Russian government and without providing documents confirming their knowledge of the Russian language, Russian history and basic laws"
Civilian dies as Belgorod Region’s Shebekino comes under Ukrainian artillery fire
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, artillery shells set fire to two private homes, two outbuildings and a warehouse on the premises of an industrial enterprise
Several Ukrainian brigades could be surrounded in Donetsk area — retired Ukrainian officer
According to Oleg Starikov, Kiev is losing to Moscow in terms of strategic planning, and a crisis could also develop near Ugledar
Fire area at production site in Tula Region increases to 2,000 square meters
A total of 48 people and 18 vehicles are involved in the extinguishing operation
Putin highlights Russia’s openness to Ukraine talks at Eastern Economic Forum — expert
Andrey Koshkin noted that the Russian president had focused on Kiev’s failed terrorist attack on the Kursk Region
Ukrainian experts assess damage to Kiev Hydroelectric Power Plant as critical
It is also noted that the import of electricity, provided from abroad to cover the deficit of the energy system, will not cover the need
In case of supplies of long-range weapons to Kiev buffer zone may reach Poland — Medvedev
"Obviously, we need to create a buffer zone for the future to ensure that nothing flies in," the deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council said
Russia’s Lukyanenko wins gold in women’s breaststroke event at 2024 Paris Paralympics
The 22-year-old Russian previously won at the Paralympics in France the gold in 200-meter medley, the bronze in 400-meter freestyle event and in the 100-meter backstroke competition
White House irked by Putin’s ironic comment about US elections
Earlier the Russian leader said ironically that after incumbent US President Joe Biden "had been withdrawn" from the presidential race, Moscow came "to back" his successor Kamala Harris
Ukrainian troops flee blindly during liberation of DPR's Prechistovka — top brass
It also released a video showing Ukrainian servicemen fleeing en masse towards Zolotaya Niva and Shakhterskoye, leaving their wounded comrades on the battlefield
Russian forces shoot down three ATACMS missiles in past day
The Russian air defenses also destroyed five French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, an Olkha rocket and 27 unmanned aerial vehicles in the past day
NATO stirs the pot in Asia-Pacific region — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova quipped that she had not heard anyone inviting NATO to the region
Large joint logistics project with China should be launched by 2025 — Putin
According to the Russian leader, the project includes the creation of large logistics complexes in the Khabarovsk region, new checkpoints on the state border, and the expansion of the road network
Not your average election: CEC comments on preparations for voting
Central Election Commission Chairwoman Ella Pamfilova emphasized that citizens could vote online if they wanted to, while election commissions would decide on their own whether it was necessary to carry out multi-day voting
Macron names Michel Barnier France's new prime minister
Barnier will succeed Gabriel Attal, 35, who was appointed in January 2024, becoming the youngest prime minister in French history
Putin says Russia 'backs' Harris post-Biden exit
The Russian president joked that Harris’ "laughter is so expressive and contagious," that you can assume "she’s doing well"
Russian army's sacred duty, gas transit, dollar: Putin addresses EEF plenary session
It is reported that attacking the Kursk Region and other border areas, Ukraine wanted to distract Russia from its offensive in Donbass
Russian forces taking out big chunks of Ukrainian hardware in Kursk daily
Apty Alaudinov specified that in recent days, the adversary has been tentative in advancing its hardware
Moscow to view any attempted provocation against Transnistria as attack on Russia
According to Maria Zakharova, the Moldovan authorities are leading the country down the "disastrous path of Ukraine," as they follow an anti-Russian course upon instructions from the West
Russia's sacred duty is to kick enemy out of Kursk Region, protect citizens — Putin
"And, of course, the whole country must do everything to support people," the Russian leader emphasized
Eighteen churches in Russia’s Belgorod Region suffer damage from Ukrainian shelling
Metropolitan Ioann of Belgorod and Stary Oskol emphasized that despite constant shelling attacks and the overall difficult situation, work continued to rebuild the churches
Iran has long been asking for gas supplies from Russia, this is a feasible project — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Gazprom will restore gas supply volumes both through new markets and to the domestic market due to the growth of the Russian economy
Ukraine sets forests, fields in Kharkov region on fire to stop Russian advance — official
According to Yevgeny Lisnyak, the forests pose a threat to residents near the line of engagement
Lithuania puts up dragon’s teeth anti-tank barriers on bridge connecting it to Russia
"This is a precautionary step to ensure more effective defense," the ministry went on to say
Ukraine loses over 600 men after Russian attack on Poltava military school — politician
Igor Mosiychuk noted that the blame for what happened lies mainly with the Ukrainian military authorities, who allowed such a large number of servicemen to gather in one place
Japan loses Russian car market for long — Russian Foreign Ministry
Tokyo did itself a disservice in attempts to isolate Russia, Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted
Japanese man detained in Belarus admits that his actions harmed state security
Masatoshi Nakanishi said that the photos he made not far from the Ukrainian border could be used by the United States or Ukraine for a possible attack
Ukraine’s commander-in-chief admits sending insufficiently trained recruits into battle
Alexander Syrsky also rebuked the US for delays in its military aid, which caused major setbacks on the battlefield and led to a slump in morale
Ukraine responsible for all DDoS attacks in Russia — Rostelecom
Ukraine has resources all over the world, Igor Lyapunov, the senior vice president of Russia’s largest provider of digital services Rostelecom said
Seventy-five countries participate in EEF — Russian Deputy PM
The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024
Russia to protect interests of people in Ukraine defending rights to speak Russian — Putin
The Eastern Economic Forum is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok on September 3-6, 2024
Putin states widening gap between US and Chinese economies
"Russia is already fourth in the world in terms of purchasing power parity," the Russian leader said
Striking Ukrainian reserves: situation in Kursk Region
Over the day, the Ukrainian military lost up to 370 servicemen and 17 armored vehicles
Russia, China officially confirm renunciation of territorial claims, diplomat says
Maria Zakharova stressed that the mutual renunciation of territorial claims by Moscow and Beijing had been enshrined in the July 16, 2001, Treaty of Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, with Moscow and Beijing putting border issues to bed once and for all by signing the Additional Agreement on the Eastern part of the Russia-China Border on October 14, 2004, and ratifying the document later"
Harris, unlike Trump, wouldn’t be independent in foreign policy as president — analyst
According to Sergey Samuilov, Kamala Harris "will follow the course of the party apparatus, which is set up in the way that Joe Biden acted, that is, to support Ukraine and meet the interests of the defense industry"
President-elect to decide on Indonesia's BRICS membership — top diplomat
"We will continue to provide the elected president with information related to BRICS," Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said
Grad MLRS involved in protection of border with Ukraine — Belarusian Defense Ministry
According to the report, the battery personnel recently participated in joint anti-terrorist drills by Belarus and China Attacking Falcon, during which they practiced measures to counter terrorist attacks
Russia to allocate $1.9 bln for purchases of currency, gold from September 6 to October 4
Daily volume of purchase of foreign currency and gold will equal 8.2 bln rubles
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace six times in past day
Such actions set a dangerous precedent for air incidents and accidents, and escalate the general situation in Syria’s airspace, the center’s deputy head, Capt. 1st Rank said
US, South Korea trigger conflict by holding constant drills — Defense Ministry
It is noted that the US and South Korea held "the largest-ever joint military exercises Ulji Freedom Shield" on August 19-29
Bank of Russia sells yuan worth $82.54 mln on September 4
Sales of foreign currency on the domestic market with settlements on September 3 also amounted to 7.3 bln rubles
Downed drone causes fire at warehouse in Gomel, Belarus, no one injured — Ministry
It is reported that the fire damaged 5 square meters of the roof
Emergencies Ministry pyrotechnics destroy Patriot missile’s warhead in Kursk Region
The Emergencies Ministry noted that the radiation level in the region is normal and no excessive concentrations of hazardous chemicals had been detected
Zelensky asking India to host Ukraine conference presumptuous — MFA
"It seems to me that Zelensky just does not understand the position India and its leadership hold," Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova underlined
Russian cosmonaut speaks about experiment to grow microalgae on ISS
"The purpose of the experiment is to create a photobioreactor for biotechnological experiments and obtaining food and oxygen by culturing microalgae in microgravity," Oleg Kononenko said
At least 4 killed, 30 injured in school shooting in Winder, Georgia — CNN
According to the report, the suspect is currently in custody, and it is unclear if he is a student of this school
Putin slams Germany's refusal to turn on Nord Stream 2 as lunacy, nonsense
If Nord Stream 2 is brought back online, 27.5 bln cubic meters of gas would immediately go to Europe, the Russian leader stressed
Recent Russia-US prisoner swap win-win for all involved, Putin says
The head of state stressed that Russia was always ready to provide assistance to its citizens in need, including those abroad
Ukrainian forces use drones configured in UK for strikes inside Russia — diplomat
According to Maria Zakharova, these drones were assembled in the Vyshgorod district of the Kiev Region, and they were launched near Slavyansk in the Kiev-controlled part of DPR
Russian troops break through Ukrainian defenses near Kleshcheyevka in DPR — source
It is retorted that the Ukrainian forces had suffered heavy losses on this section of the frontline
Russia effectively fighting foreign military instructors in Ukraine — Kremlin
"Foreign countries are definitely involved in the conflict," Dmitry Peskov noted
Repelled attacks, Ukrainian losses: what is known about situation in Kursk Region
According to the report, Ukrainian sabotage groups trying to penetrate deep into Russia’s interior continue to be met with resistance
US to continue using Ukraine against Russia even after elections — diplomat
Maria Zakharova underscored that Washington is interested in Ukraine only as an "instrument for infliction of a strategic defeat on Russia"
Ukrainian military remotely mines roads in Kursk Region — chief of Russian commando unit
It is specified that the Ukrainian army was literally cramming the roads with explosive items, including PFM-1 Lepestok antipersonnel mines and cluster munitions
Ukrainian incursion into borderline Russian regions faltering — Putin
The president said the Russian Armed Forces "have stabilized the situation as they have been gradually squeezing the enemy out in border areas"
Russia already won special military op — army official
"Our next task is to do everything possible to ensure that we remain a united family ready for future challenges," Apty Alaudinov said
Russia hurt Ukraine bad in Kursk Region using only token force
Major General Apty Alaudinov noted that the Ukrainian armed forces relocated the best-prepared units, equipped with Western vehicles, for the Kursk operation
Bulgarian party suggests country leave EU, join BRICS — media
Revival also insists on delaying Bulgaria’s eurozone membership until at least 2043 and calls for a referendum on the issue
Russia to have lower revenues from slashed gas exports to EU — Putin
The ones supplying energy resources to Europe take care of their national interests in the first instance, the Russian leader said
IN BRIEF: Far East becomes Russia’s 'flagship' in new global economic reality — Putin
Agreements worth more than 10.5 trillion rubles ($116.4 bln) have been signed at the last three Eastern Economic Forums
Former French officer involved in planning attack on Russia’s Kursk Region
According to Yevgeny Lisnyak, the objective of the regiment where the officer was serving was to carry out sabotage operations deep in the enemy’s rear
Hard to believe Macron’s claim about Durov case not being politically motivated — Lavrov
Durov was detained at Le Bourget Airport outside Paris on August 24
Russia’s OSCE envoy says photo, video evidence proves NASAMS missile hit Kiev hospital
Rockets were supplied to Ukraine by Norway, Maxim Buyakevich said
NATO to continue supporting Kiev, Stoltenberg believes
It is reported that the Western military have already made a mistake in their predictions in 2022
Press review: Putin meets with global movers and shakers and ZNPP welcomes IAEA chief
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 5th
Commander of Rezky corvette briefs Putin about upcoming exercises near Hawaii
Project 20380 corvettes are designed to accomplish green-water missions, fight enemy surface ships and submarines and provide artillery support for amphibious assault operations
Putin didn’t pass along new information about potential unrest, Kremlin spokesman says
"We continue to have regular communication at various levels, including in very, very sensitive areas," Dmitry Peskov noted
Lavrov issues stark warning not to fool with Russia's red lines
According to the foreign minister, the US is starting to lose its sense of mutual restraint with Russia
Gaza’s underground tunnels help prepare for future conflicts — former top NATO commander
According to James Stavridis, underground complexes have been used in warfare for ages, but they are getting more sophisticated now
OPEC+ countries extend voluntary oil production cuts until December
OPEC+ countries keep the opportunity at the same time to suspend the increase or adjust parameters as required
Houthis confirm that Sounion tanker can be towed
"After several international organizations, especially European ones, contacted us, they were allowed to tow the burning Sounion oil tanker," Ansar Allah spokesman Muhammad Abdel Salam said
Over $61.5 bln return to Russky Island special economic region from offshores — Putin
The Russian president stressed that more than a hundred companies have become residents of this zone to date
Ukraine’s Western weapons not enough to win back lost territories — expert
Anatol Lieven stated that Ukraine’s attack on the Kursk Region not only failed to achieve its main goals, but also hurt the country’s positions in other sections of the front, particularly in Donbass
Russia makes clear its support for Republika Srpska — Kremlin
Asked whether Russia could do anything to help, Peskov said Moscow's options in this matter are very limited
Ukrainian mass resignations speak of Kiev's transition to full dictatorship — envoy
Rodion Miroshnik emphasized that many deputies, even from the President's Servant of the People party, are no longer willing to follow the instructions of the President's Office
Ukrainian government can't articulate exactly how Kiev can win — US expert
Raphael Cohen emphasized that when he visited Ukraine in August, he "could see exhaustion in everyone's faces, from officials in the government to think tank researchers to people on the street"
