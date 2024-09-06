Passenger left note about bomb onboard Indian plane landed in Turkey in plane’s restroom

ANKARA, September 6. /TASS/. A passenger aboard the Vistara flight from Mumbai to Frankfurt left a written note about a bomb on the plane in the plane’s restroom, said Mustafa Ciftci, Governor of the Turkish province of Erzurum, where the plane made an emergency landing.

"According to the available information, one passenger left a note, written on a napkin, in the plane’s restroom. It said that there was a bomb on the plane. An emergency landing was requested after the note was discovered. Right now, our bomb squad specialists, accompanied by two trained dogs, continue to inspect the aircraft. They have surveilled one part of the plane, and now continue to inspect the cargo compartment; they will also inspect the entire cabin, and all cabin luggage," the governor said on TV.

He pointed out that it is currently impossible to predict when the plane inspection will be complete. Previously, a decision was made to suspend the airport’s operation until 9 p.m. local time.

He also said that no attempt to identify the man that left the note has been made so far, it will be done later.

"All passengers and crew members are in the international zone of the airport, where they await the plane inspection to complete. None has left this zone or passed the passport control," Ciftci said.

The plane carried 234 passengers and 13 crew members.

The airline confirmed plane’s emergency landing in Erzurum on its X page. However, the airline provided no details of the situation.