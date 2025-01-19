Death toll in rebels’ clashes in Colombia close to sixty

BUENOS AIRES, January 19. /TASS/. The number of victims in clashes between armed rebel groups in the North of Colombia increased to 58, the El Tiempo newspaper said, citing authorities data.

The death toll is the highest in Tibu and Teorama municipalities, 19 and 22 respectively. Residents of the Catatumbo region where clashes occur are moving to other regions in large numbers.

Clashes between the National Liberation Army (ELN) and groups formed by ex-members of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) continue for several days. ELN comprising several thousand people remains the only large rebel group in the country after the government made peace agreement with FARC.